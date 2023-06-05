All You Need to Know About the Delayed Monsoon Arrival and Rain in Kerala – Latest News and Updates





Indian Meteorological Department predicts cyclonic circulation to intensify and advance monsoon towards Kerala coast

New Delhi: According to the Indian Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation developing over a low-pressure area in the southeast Arabian Sea is expected to intensify over the next two days, leading to the advancement of the monsoon towards the Kerala coast. While the department has not given a specific date for the arrival of the monsoon in Kerala, the delay is attributed to the westerly winds blowing up to a height of 2.1 km above the mean sea level over the South Arabian Sea and a decrease in cloud density over the Kerala coast in the last 24 hours. The IMD predicts a low-pressure area to form in the same region over the next 24 hours, which is likely to move northwards and into a depression over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea within the next 48 hours.

The southwest monsoon typically arrives in Kerala by June 1, with some variation from year to year. The IMD previously forecasted the monsoon to hit Kerala by June 4 this year, and in the past, it arrived on May 29, 2018, June 8, 2019, June 1, 2020, and June 3, 2021.

Despite the development of El Nino conditions, the IMD expects India to receive normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season, with normal to less than normal rainfall expected over Northwest India and normal rainfall expected over East and Northeast, Central and South Peninsula regions. Normal rainfall is considered to be 94 to 106 percent, with an average rainfall of 87 cm over 50 years. Less than 90 percent rainfall is considered below normal, while 90 to 95 percent rainfall is below normal, 105 to 110 percent is above normal, and over 100 percent rainfall is considered in the excess category.

Normal rainfall is crucial for India’s agriculture, with 52 percent of the country’s agriculture dependent on the monsoon. Rain also plays a vital role in replenishing reservoirs for electricity generation and drinking water, and 40 percent of India’s total food production depends on the monsoon, highlighting its importance for food security and economic stability.

