All You Need to Know About the Tragic Death of Nick Casad in a Car Crash







Tragic News: Nick Casad Passes Away in a Fatal Car Accident

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Nick Casad. He died in a car accident that happened on the evening of May 5th, 2021.Nick was a beloved member of his community and touched the lives of many. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.We ask that you keep Nick’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.Rest in peace, Nick Casad.