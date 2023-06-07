All You Need to Know About the Tragic Death of Xavier Sutton, a 21-Year-Old Man Reported Missing in Oklahoma City

Xavier Sutton, a 21-Year-Old Missing Man in Oklahoma City, Found Dead

Xavier Sutton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in Oklahoma City, has been found dead. The tragic incident has left his family and friends devastated.

Details about the circumstances surrounding Sutton’s death have not been released by authorities. However, it is known that he went missing on August 4, 2021, and his body was discovered on August 8, 2021.

The news of Sutton’s death has shocked the community, with many expressing their condolences on social media. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family with funeral expenses.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the case, and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and our thoughts are with Xavier Sutton’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

