Allan Burns Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Allan Burns, co-creator of #TheMunsters and the #MaryTylerMoore Show has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020

Allan Burns, co-creator of #TheMunsters and the #MaryTylerMoore Show has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

ComicBook.com @ComicBook Allan Burns, co-creator of #TheMunsters and the #MaryTylerMoore Show, has died. He was 85. https://comicbook.com/tv-shows/news/allan-burns-munsters-creator-dead-at-85/…

NOTICE.