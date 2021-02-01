Allan Burns Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :television producer and screenwriter, Allan Burns has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
television producer and screenwriter, Allan Burns has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We have sad news to pass along today, as we have heard that television producer and screenwriter, Allan Burns, has passed away at the age of 85.https://t.co/5YfhTAhhr2#horror #TV #TheMunsters #classicTV
— Horror News Network (@HorrorNews) February 1, 2021
Horror News Network @HorrorNews We have sad news to pass along today, as we have heard that television producer and screenwriter, Allan Burns, has passed away at the age of 85. http://horrornewsnetwork.net/the-munsters-cocreator-allan-burns-dies/… #horror #TV #TheMunsters #classicTV
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.