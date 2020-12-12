Allan Kilpatrick Death -Dead – Obituary : Allan Kilpatrick has Died .

December 12, 2020
Allan Kilpatrick Death -Dead – Obituary : Allan Kilpatrick has Died .

Allan Kilpatrick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Haddington Athletic @HaddAth Sad news reaches us of the passing of Allan Kilpatrick, left winger in his sole Hi Hi’s campaign when we were promoted from the East Juniors’ B Division in 1981/82. Allan joined from and returned to Postal United, now @EdinburghCityFC Condolences to Allan’s family and friends.

