Allan Kilpatrick Death -Dead – Obituary : Allan Kilpatrick has Died .
Allan Kilpatrick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Sad news reaches us of the passing of Allan Kilpatrick, left winger in his sole Hi Hi's campaign when we were promoted from the East Juniors' B Division in 1981/82. Allan joined from and returned to Postal United, now @EdinburghCityFC
Condolences to Allan's family and friends.
— Haddington Athletic (@HaddAth) December 11, 2020
Haddington Athletic @HaddAth Sad news reaches us of the passing of Allan Kilpatrick, left winger in his sole Hi Hi’s campaign when we were promoted from the East Juniors’ B Division in 1981/82. Allan joined from and returned to Postal United, now @EdinburghCityFC Condolences to Allan’s family and friends.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.