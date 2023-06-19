Alleged Attack on Noosa Boardwalk Results in Local’s Death

Noosa Local Passes Away After Alleged Attack on Boardwalk

A resident of Noosa has tragically lost their life after an alleged attack on the boardwalk. The incident has left the community in shock and grief.

Details surrounding the attack are still emerging, and authorities are investigating the incident. The victim’s identity has not been released to the public.

This devastating news serves as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant and looking out for one another. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time.

