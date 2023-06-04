Alleged drug trafficker Gulshan detained by NCB in Himachal Pradesh

Gulshan – focus keyword including suspect name : “NCB detains alleged drug trafficker Gulshan in Una district”

An alleged drug trafficker, known as Gulshan and operating in Una district, Himachal Pradesh, was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chandigarh Zone on Saturday. Gulshan, who has five FIRs registered against him under the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, is now under preventive detention for a year.

Read Full story : NCB detains drug trafficker | Chandigarh News, The Indian Express /

News Source : The Indian Express

NCB drug bust Detained drug trafficker Chandigarh drug trade Indian Express drug news Narcotic Control Bureau arrests