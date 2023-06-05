Alleged Murder-Suicide: Ex-Red Sox Player George Scott’s Son, Dante Hazard, and His 8-Year-Old Son Found Dead.

George Scott and Dante Hazard Obituary

Former Red Sox player George Scott and his son Dante Hazard tragically passed away on November 23, 2021. It is alleged that Mr. Scott took the life of his 8-year-old son before taking his own life.

George Scott, also known as “Boomer,” played for the Boston Red Sox from 1966 to 1971 and was a three-time Gold Glove winner. He also played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros during his career. Scott was known for his powerful bat and exceptional defense at first base.

Dante Hazard was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He attended school in the Houston area and enjoyed playing sports and spending time with his family.

The Scott and Hazard families are devastated by their loss and ask for privacy during this difficult time.

