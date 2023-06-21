Alleged Suicide of Clayton Swank on Portland Bridge: Obituary

Obituary: Clayton Swank

Clayton Swank, a resident of Portland, OR, reportedly died by suicide on a bridge. He was 35 years old.

Clayton was born on October 12, 1985, in Portland, OR. He attended Portland State University, where he earned a degree in Business Administration. Clayton was known for his entrepreneurial spirit and his passion for helping others. He was a devoted friend and family member who always put others before himself.

Clayton is survived by his parents, two sisters, and numerous friends and loved ones. His death has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew him and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Clayton’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him, and he will be deeply missed.

