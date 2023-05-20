Allen outlet mall shooting : “Deadly mass shooting in Allen” leaves 8 victims identified, including suspect name

“The Allen Outlet Mall Shooting: Remembering the Victims and Suspect, Mauricio Garcia”

The Allen Premium Outlets has remained closed to the public for two weeks since the deadly mass shooting in Allen. According to the outlet’s website, the shopping center will remain closed until at least May 26th. Business owners have been allowed access to the mall to accept deliveries, but the only open entrance has been at a security checkpoint near overflow parking, with arrivals screened for access by mall security. Simon Properties, the mall’s management company, stated from the beginning that the mall would remain closed until all funerals and memorial services were over. On May 6th, a gunman killed eight people at the mall before being shot dead by police. All eight victims, ranging in ages 3 to 37, have been identified. The shooting suspect was identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

Read Full story : Allen Premium Outlet hours: Closed May 20-26 /

News Source : Briahn Hawkins

