“Allen Texas mall shooting” Today : 33-Year-Old Man Identified as Suspect in Allen, Texas Mall Shooting that Resulted in 8 Fatalities

33-Year-Old Man Identified as Suspect in Allen, Texas, Mall Shooting that Resulted in 8 Fatalities

The gunman who killed eight people at a Texas outlet mall has been identified by authorities as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. He had been staying at a nearby motel, according to three law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press. Garcia was fatally shot by a police officer who happened to be near the suburban Dallas mall. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss details of an ongoing investigation. The motive for the attack is still unclear.

News Source : Associated Press

