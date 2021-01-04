Allen Thompson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : National Teachers’ Union president Allen Thompson has Died .
National Teachers’ Union president Allen Thompson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
National Teachers’ Union president Allen Thompson has diedhttps://t.co/iAucb3Y9NL pic.twitter.com/9Mn9BNj25q
— RISEfmNEWS (@RISEfmNEWS) January 4, 2021
