Allentown man admits shooting wife and another man in Whitehall Township park, leaving wife dead and man wounded

Allentown man admits shooting wife and another man in Whitehall Township park

A man from Allentown was charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and two counts of aggravated assault after he called 911 to confess to shooting his wife and another man at a park in Whitehall Township on Tuesday evening. The shooting left his wife dead and the man wounded. Rami Abouloh, 41, was arrested at his home and is being held without bail. Police responded to the scene after reports of gunfire and found a wounded woman and man. The woman, identified as Patricia White, later died from her injuries. Abouloh called 911 to report the shooting and was arrested at his home, where police also found his loaded gun and three children. Abouloh reportedly told police, “That’s what happens when you cheat.”

News Source : Sarah Cassi | For lehighvalleylive.com

