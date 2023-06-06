“Allergy relief”: Allergy Sufferers at Risk Due to Pollen, Haze, and Drought Conditions

Pollen and Haze from Canadian Wildfires Worsen Air Quality in Northeast Ohio

The air quality in Northeast Ohio has been deteriorating due to the combination of pollen, haze, and lack of rain. Canadian wildfires have caused the haze, while the lack of rain worsens the pollen count. The situation has become a recipe for disaster, especially for those who suffer from allergies.

Canadian Wildfires and Haze

Canadian wildfires have been burning for several weeks, producing a large amount of smoke and haze that has traveled southward into the United States, including Northeast Ohio. The haze is not only reducing visibility but also contributing to poor air quality, leading to respiratory problems for some individuals.

The smoke from the wildfires contains tiny particles called particulate matter, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause inflammation. These particles can aggravate respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Exposure to particulate matter can also increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and lung cancer.

Pollen and Lack of Rain

The lack of rain in Northeast Ohio has worsened the pollen count, making it difficult for allergy sufferers to breathe. Pollen is a common trigger for seasonal allergies, causing symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose, and itchy eyes.

When it doesn’t rain, pollen accumulates in the air, making it difficult for allergy sufferers to avoid exposure. In addition, the lack of rain can also cause dryness in the air, which can irritate the respiratory system and exacerbate symptoms.

Impact on Allergy Sufferers

The combination of haze and pollen has created a dangerous situation for allergy sufferers in Northeast Ohio. The poor air quality can trigger asthma attacks and worsen existing respiratory conditions. In addition, the increased pollen count can lead to severe allergy symptoms, making it difficult for individuals to perform daily activities.

Allergy sufferers should take precautions to protect themselves from the poor air quality. This includes staying indoors as much as possible, using air purifiers, and wearing masks when going outside. It is also essential to take medication as prescribed by a doctor to manage allergy symptoms.

Conclusion

The combination of pollen and haze from Canadian wildfires, along with a lack of rain, has created a recipe for disaster for allergy sufferers in Northeast Ohio. The poor air quality can cause respiratory problems and worsen existing conditions. It is essential to take precautions and seek medical help if necessary to protect oneself from the harmful effects of poor air quality.

