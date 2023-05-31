“Allergy symptoms”: Understanding Allergies: Causes and Symptoms – EP04 / درک آلرژی: علل و علائم – فصل ۴

Introduction

Allergy is a condition that occurs when the immune system overreacts to a substance that is usually harmless. The immune system’s job is to protect the body from harmful substances such as viruses and bacteria. However, in the case of allergies, the immune system mistakenly identifies a harmless substance as a threat and produces an immune response.

Causes of Allergies

Allergies can be caused by a variety of substances, also known as allergens. Common allergens include pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, certain foods, and insect bites. When a person comes into contact with an allergen, the immune system produces antibodies to fight it off. This triggers the release of histamine, a chemical that causes the symptoms of an allergic reaction.

Symptoms of Allergies

The symptoms of allergies can vary depending on the type of allergy and the severity of the reaction. Some common symptoms include:

Sneezing and Runny Nose

When the body comes into contact with an allergen, the immune system produces histamine. This can cause the lining of the nasal passages to become inflamed and produce excess mucus, leading to sneezing and a runny nose.

Itchy, Watery Eyes

Histamine can also cause the eyes to become itchy and watery. This can be a particularly bothersome symptom for those with seasonal allergies.

Hives and Rashes

In some cases, exposure to an allergen can cause the skin to become inflamed and itchy. This can result in hives, a raised, red, and itchy rash that can appear anywhere on the body.

Difficulty Breathing

In severe cases, exposure to an allergen can cause the airways to become constricted, making it difficult to breathe. This is known as anaphylaxis and can be life-threatening.

Treatment for Allergies

The best way to treat allergies is to avoid the allergen whenever possible. For example, if you are allergic to pollen, it may be helpful to stay indoors on days when the pollen count is high. Additionally, over-the-counter antihistamines can be used to relieve symptoms such as sneezing and runny nose.

For more severe allergies, prescription medications such as corticosteroids or immunomodulators may be necessary. In some cases, allergy shots, also known as immunotherapy, can be used to desensitize the immune system to the allergen over time.

Conclusion

Allergies are a common condition that affects millions of people worldwide. While the symptoms can be bothersome, there are many treatment options available to help manage them. If you suspect that you may have an allergy, it is important to speak with your healthcare provider to determine the best course of treatment.

