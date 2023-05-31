“allman brothers soulshine guitar tutorial”: Tutorial and Lesson on Playing “Soulshine” by The Allman Brothers on Guitar

Introduction

The Allman Brothers Band was formed in 1969 and has been a staple of Southern rock ever since. The band’s sound is a fusion of blues, jazz, and rock, and their iconic guitar work is a key part of their signature sound. One of the most recognizable Allman Brothers songs is “Soulshine,” which features a memorable guitar riff. In this article, we’ll break down the “Soulshine” guitar lesson and tutorial, so you can learn how to play it yourself.

The Chords

The “Soulshine” intro starts with a progression of three chords: G, D, and A. The G chord is played for two bars, followed by one bar of D, and one bar of A. This progression is repeated four times before moving into the main riff.

The Riff

The “Soulshine” riff is played in A minor pentatonic and involves a series of slides and hammer-ons. The riff starts on the fifth fret of the low E string, with a slide up to the seventh fret. From there, the riff descends through the A minor pentatonic scale, with a hammer-on from the fifth to seventh frets on the A string and a slide from the seventh to the fifth frets on the D string. The riff then repeats, starting on the third fret of the low E string and following the same pattern.

The Solo

The “Soulshine” solo is played over the same chord progression as the intro and features a mix of pentatonic and blues scales. The solo starts with a bend on the tenth fret of the B string, followed by a descending riff through the pentatonic scale. The solo then moves up to the 12th fret of the B string, with a bend and release, before descending back down through the scale. The solo ends with a series of bends on the 12th fret of the G string, leading back into the main riff.

Tips and Tricks

To play the “Soulshine” riff and solo accurately, it’s important to practice slowly and focus on your technique. Make sure your slides and hammer-ons are clean and precise, and work on your bending technique to get the right amount of pitch. It’s also important to pay attention to the rhythm of the song, as the timing is crucial for the riff and solo to sound right.

Conclusion

Learning the “Soulshine” guitar lesson and tutorial is a great way to improve your Southern rock guitar skills. By mastering the chord progression, riff, and solo, you’ll be able to play one of the Allman Brothers’ most iconic songs and impress your friends with your guitar skills. So grab your guitar, practice slowly, and get ready to shine some soulful light on your playing.



