Allu Arjun Biography: Biography of Allu Arjun: Family, Wife, Career, Education, Top Films, Awards, Facts, Net Worth

Allu Arjun is a renowned Indian film actor who is predominantly known for his work in Telugu cinema. Born on April 8, 1983, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Allu Arjun is the son of renowned film producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala. He belongs to a family with a strong film background, and his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah was a famous comedian in Telugu cinema.

Family Background

Allu Arjun was born and raised in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, but his family hails from Andhra Pradesh. Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, is a renowned film producer in the South Indian film industry, and his uncle Chiranjeevi is a popular Telugu film actor. He also has two brothers, Allu Sirish and Allu Venkatesh, who are also associated with the film industry.

Education

Allu Arjun completed his schooling from St. Patrick’s School in Chennai. He later pursued his graduation in BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) from MSR College, Hyderabad.

Career

Allu Arjun started his career in the film industry as a child artist in the film Vijetha (1985), which starred his uncle Chiranjeevi in the lead role. He made his debut as a lead actor in the film Gangotri (2003), which was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. However, it was his performance in the film Arya (2004) that brought him widespread recognition and made him a popular actor in the Telugu film industry.

Allu Arjun has acted in several successful films in his career, including Bunny (2005), Desamuduru (2007), Parugu (2008), Arya 2 (2009), Vedam (2010), Julayi (2012), Race Gurram (2014), Sarrainodu (2016), DJ (2017), and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).

Top Films

Allu Arjun has acted in several successful films in his career, but some of his most popular films include:

Arya (2004)

Desamuduru (2007)

Arya 2 (2009)

Vedam (2010)

Race Gurram (2014)

Sarrainodu (2016)

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

Family Life

Allu Arjun got married to Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011. The couple has two children, a son named Allu Ayaan and a daughter named Allu Arha.

Facts

Here are some interesting facts about Allu Arjun:

Allu Arjun is a trained dancer and is known for his unique dance style.

He is also known for his unique fashion sense and is considered a style icon in the Telugu film industry.

Allu Arjun is a fitness enthusiast and maintains a strict workout regime to stay in shape.

He is also a philanthropist and is associated with several charitable organizations.

Awards

Allu Arjun has won several awards for his performances in films. Some of the major awards he has won include:

Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu for Parugu (2008)

Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu for Vedam (2010)

Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu for Race Gurram (2014)

Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu for Sarrainodu (2016)

Net Worth

Allu Arjun’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million (approximately Rs. 73 crore). He earns a major portion of his income from his acting career and also from brand endorsements.

Biography

