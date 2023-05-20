Ally Moosehunter : Man found guilty of murder in death of girlfriend, Ally Moosehunter

A man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Ally Moosehunter, who was found dead in her home in Hampton Village in March 2020. Ivan Roberto Martell was charged with first-degree murder after Moosehunter died from multiple sharp and blunt force injuries and manual compression of the neck. During the trial, the defence argued that Martell could not have been at the victim’s home during the time she was killed, as he was dealing drugs. However, the judge found the defence case improbable and stated that Moosehunter’s “sexual integrity was violated.” A gruesome detail also emerged during the trial that a knife handle was discovered sticking out of her buttocks. Moosehunter’s family and friends were relieved with the guilty verdict, and Martell has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

News Source : Saskatoon

