Allyson Gamble Death -Dead : Allyson Gamble has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Allyson Gamblehas died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Utah House Democrats on Twitter: “We are mourning the passing of Allyson Gamble, who worked tirelessly to make our state capitol, “The People’s House,” a beautiful and enriching place for everyone. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and loved ones. ”

We are mourning the passing of Allyson Gamble, who worked tirelessly to make our state capitol, "The People's House," a beautiful and enriching place for everyone. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and loved ones. https://t.co/zELbY47axL — Utah House Democrats (@utahhousedems) December 5, 2020

Tributes

President J. Stuart Adams







I’m heartbroken over the loss of Allyson Gamble. She was not only a colleague but a dear friend. Words can’t express her dedication. She carefully regarded the Capitol & navigated the needs of the three branches, media, public & visitors. My prayers are with her family .

Speaker Brad Wilson







I am deeply saddened to hear of the passage of Allyson Gamble.

Allyson served as Director of the Capitol Preservation Board for over a decade, overseeing all operations pertaining to the State Capitol Complex. (1/3)



Ron Bird







My heart is broken to hear Allyson Gamble, the Executive Director of the Utah State Capitol, has passed away. Allyson and I did numerous stories together during the capitol’s renovation. Her love, dedication and smile will always shine above our beautiful Capitol! #kutv2news

Tami Pyfer







Very sad news about Allyson Gamble. Despite serious health challenges over the years she was always cheerful & eager to help. She went out of her way to embrace me as a member of the Governor’s team offering endless encouragement. I will never forget her kindness & generosity. Broken heart



Michael Rapich





Our hearts are broken with the news that we have lost our dear friend and champion, Utah State Capitol Executive Director Allyson Gamble. She has been an incredible leader, a constant example to all who knew her, and just an amazing person. Our hearts are forever with you!!!

Michael Rapich







Our hearts are broken with the news that we have lost our dear friend and champion, Utah State Capitol Executive Director Allyson Gamble. She has been an incredible leader, a constant example to all who knew her, and just an amazing person. Our hearts are forever with you!!!

