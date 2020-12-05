Allyson Gamble Death -Dead : Allyson Gamble has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Allyson Gamblehas died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
“Utah House Democrats on Twitter: “We are mourning the passing of Allyson Gamble, who worked tirelessly to make our state capitol, “The People’s House,” a beautiful and enriching place for everyone. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and loved ones. ”
We are mourning the passing of Allyson Gamble, who worked tirelessly to make our state capitol, "The People's House," a beautiful and enriching place for everyone. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and loved ones. https://t.co/zELbY47axL
— Utah House Democrats (@utahhousedems) December 5, 2020
Tributes
President J. Stuart Adams
@JStuartAdams
·
32m
I’m heartbroken over the loss of Allyson Gamble. She was not only a colleague but a dear friend. Words can’t express her dedication. She carefully regarded the Capitol & navigated the needs of the three branches, media, public & visitors. My prayers are with her family .
Speaker Brad Wilson
@BradWilsonGOP
·
5h
I am deeply saddened to hear of the passage of Allyson Gamble.
Allyson served as Director of the Capitol Preservation Board for over a decade, overseeing all operations pertaining to the State Capitol Complex. (1/3)
Show this thread
Ron Bird
@KUTVRon
·
6h
My heart is broken to hear Allyson Gamble, the Executive Director of the Utah State Capitol, has passed away. Allyson and I did numerous stories together during the capitol’s renovation. Her love, dedication and smile will always shine above our beautiful Capitol! #kutv2news
Tami Pyfer
@tpyfer
·
6h
Very sad news about Allyson Gamble. Despite serious health challenges over the years she was always cheerful & eager to help. She went out of her way to embrace me as a member of the Governor’s team offering endless encouragement. I will never forget her kindness & generosity. Broken heart
Quote Tweet
Michael Rapich
@ColonelRapich
· 7h
Our hearts are broken with the news that we have lost our dear friend and champion, Utah State Capitol Executive Director Allyson Gamble. She has been an incredible leader, a constant example to all who knew her, and just an amazing person. Our hearts are forever with you!!!
Michael Rapich
@ColonelRapich
·
7h
Our hearts are broken with the news that we have lost our dear friend and champion, Utah State Capitol Executive Director Allyson Gamble. She has been an incredible leader, a constant example to all who knew her, and just an amazing person. Our hearts are forever with you!!!
