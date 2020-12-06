Allyson Gamble Death -Dead – Obituary : Utah State Capitol Executive Director Allyson Gamble has Died .
Utah State Capitol Executive Director Allyson Gamble has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
With the heart breaking news of the passing of Utah State Capitol Executive Director Allyson Gamble, I would like to recognize her as an amazing person and an incredible example to all, she will be missed! My thoughts and prayers will be with her family and friends.
— Commissioner Jess Anderson (@andersonljess) December 6, 2020
