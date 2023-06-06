Almonds Mix Jaggery Recipe: Quick and Easy Almonds Mix Jaggery Recipe by Mrdesi: A Tasty Delight

Almonds Mix Jaggery Recipe by Mrdesi and Tasty Recipe | Quick and Easy Recipe

Almonds mixed with jaggery is a healthy and delicious snack that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. It is an easy and quick recipe that requires only a few ingredients and can be prepared in minutes. Mrdesi and Tasty Recipe have come up with this amazing recipe that is loved by many.

Ingredients:

Almonds – 1 cup

Jaggery – 1/2 cup

Water – 1/4 cup

Ghee – 1 tsp

Cardamom powder – a pinch

Instructions:

Step 1: Roast the almonds

Take a pan and add the almonds to it. Roast the almonds on low flame till they turn golden brown. Keep stirring the almonds to avoid burning. Once the almonds are roasted, take them out and keep them aside.

Step 2: Make the jaggery syrup

In the same pan, add jaggery and water. Heat the pan on low flame and stir the mixture till the jaggery dissolves completely. Once the jaggery dissolves, add the ghee and cardamom powder to it. Keep stirring the mixture for 2-3 minutes on low flame.

Step 3: Add the almonds

Once the jaggery syrup is ready, add the roasted almonds to it. Mix the almonds well with the syrup and keep stirring the mixture on low flame for 2-3 minutes. Make sure that all the almonds are coated well with the jaggery syrup.

Step 4: Cool and serve

Turn off the flame and let the almonds cool down. Once they are cooled, take them out and serve in a bowl. You can store the almonds in an airtight container for up to a week.

Nutritional Information:

Almonds mixed with jaggery is a healthy snack that is loaded with nutrients. Almonds are a rich source of protein, fiber, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. They are also rich in antioxidants that help in reducing inflammation and improving overall health. Jaggery is a natural sweetener that is a good source of iron, calcium, and other minerals. It is also rich in antioxidants and helps in boosting immunity.

Conclusion:

Almonds mixed with jaggery is a perfect snack for people who are looking for a healthy and delicious snack. It is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. Mrdesi and Tasty Recipe have come up with this amazing recipe that is loved by many. You can enjoy this snack at any time of the day and it will keep you full for a longer period of time. So, try this recipe today and enjoy the goodness of almonds and jaggery.

