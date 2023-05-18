“Alonso homerun”: “Alonso Smashes His 16th Solo Home Run”

1. #PeteAlonso16

Pete Alonso Crushes a Fastball for a Home Run

Mets Take a 2-1 Lead in the 4th Inning

FAQs from Pete Alonso

1. What was going through your mind when you stepped up to the plate?

I was just trying to stay focused and not let the moment get too big. I knew I had a job to do and I wanted to help my team win.

2. How did you feel when you made contact with the fastball?

It felt great. As soon as I hit it, I knew it had a chance to go out. I just tried to stay focused and not get too excited until I saw it clear the fence.

3. How important was this home run for the team?

Every run is important, but this one was big because it gave us the lead. It’s always nice to contribute to the team’s success and help us get a win.

4. What do you attribute your success to this season?

I think it’s a combination of things. I’ve been working hard on my swing and approach at the plate, and I’ve also been studying pitchers and trying to learn their tendencies. But ultimately, it’s just about staying focused and staying confident in myself.

5. What are your goals for the rest of the season?

My main goal is just to help the team win as many games as possible. I want to keep improving as a player and contribute in any way I can. And of course, I’d love to help us make it to the playoffs and compete for a World Series title.

Source Link :Pete Alonso's solo home run (16)/