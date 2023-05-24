“aloo ka naan recipe”: Soft Aloo Ka Naan Recipe on Tawa | Oven and Tandoor-Free | No Yeast – YouTube

Introduction
Aloo ka nan is a type of Indian bread made with potatoes and flour. It is a popular dish in India and is often served with curries or chutneys. Making aloo ka nan may sound daunting, but with the right recipe and technique, it can be easy and delicious. In this article, I will share with you a super soft aloo ka nan on tawa recipe that does not require an oven, tandoor, or yeast.
Ingredients
To make super soft aloo ka nan on tawa, you will need the following ingredients:
- 2 cups of all-purpose flour
- 1 medium-sized potato
- 1 tsp of baking powder
- 1 tsp of sugar
- 1 tsp of salt
- 1/4 cup of plain yogurt
- 1/4 cup of milk
- 2 tbsp of oil
- Water as needed
Instructions
- Boil the potato
The first step in making aloo ka nan is to boil the potato. Peel and chop the potato into small pieces, then boil them in water until they are soft. Drain the water and mash the potato until it is smooth.
- Mix the dry ingredients
In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Mix well.
- Add the wet ingredients
Add the mashed potato, plain yogurt, milk, and oil to the dry ingredients. Mix everything together until a soft dough forms. If the dough is too dry, add a little water.
- Knead the dough
Transfer the dough to a floured surface and knead it for about 5-7 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.
- Let the dough rest
Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover it with a damp cloth, and let it rest for about 30 minutes.
- Divide the dough
After 30 minutes, divide the dough into equal-sized balls. Roll each ball into a circle shape, about 1/4 inch thick.
- Cook the naan on tawa
Heat a tawa or a flat non-stick pan over medium heat. Once the pan is hot, place the rolled-out naan on it. Cook for about 1-2 minutes until the bottom of the naan is golden brown and has some black spots. Flip the naan over and cook for another 1-2 minutes until the other side is golden brown and has some black spots.
- Serve hot
Once the naan is cooked, remove it from the pan and brush it with some butter or ghee. Serve hot with your favorite curry or chutney.
Conclusion
Making super soft aloo ka nan on tawa is easy and delicious. With this recipe, you don’t need an oven, tandoor, or yeast. All you need are some simple ingredients and a little bit of time. So, the next time you’re craving some Indian bread, give this recipe a try. You won’t be disappointed!
