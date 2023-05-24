“aloo ka naan recipe”: Soft Aloo Ka Naan Recipe on Tawa | Oven and Tandoor-Free | No Yeast – YouTube

Introduction

Aloo ka nan is a type of Indian bread made with potatoes and flour. It is a popular dish in India and is often served with curries or chutneys. Making aloo ka nan may sound daunting, but with the right recipe and technique, it can be easy and delicious. In this article, I will share with you a super soft aloo ka nan on tawa recipe that does not require an oven, tandoor, or yeast.

Ingredients

To make super soft aloo ka nan on tawa, you will need the following ingredients:

2 cups of all-purpose flour

1 medium-sized potato

1 tsp of baking powder

1 tsp of sugar

1 tsp of salt

1/4 cup of plain yogurt

1/4 cup of milk

2 tbsp of oil

Water as needed

Instructions

Boil the potato

The first step in making aloo ka nan is to boil the potato. Peel and chop the potato into small pieces, then boil them in water until they are soft. Drain the water and mash the potato until it is smooth.

Mix the dry ingredients

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Mix well.

Add the wet ingredients

Add the mashed potato, plain yogurt, milk, and oil to the dry ingredients. Mix everything together until a soft dough forms. If the dough is too dry, add a little water.

Knead the dough

Transfer the dough to a floured surface and knead it for about 5-7 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.

Let the dough rest

Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover it with a damp cloth, and let it rest for about 30 minutes.

Divide the dough

After 30 minutes, divide the dough into equal-sized balls. Roll each ball into a circle shape, about 1/4 inch thick.

Cook the naan on tawa

Heat a tawa or a flat non-stick pan over medium heat. Once the pan is hot, place the rolled-out naan on it. Cook for about 1-2 minutes until the bottom of the naan is golden brown and has some black spots. Flip the naan over and cook for another 1-2 minutes until the other side is golden brown and has some black spots.

Serve hot

Once the naan is cooked, remove it from the pan and brush it with some butter or ghee. Serve hot with your favorite curry or chutney.

Conclusion

Making super soft aloo ka nan on tawa is easy and delicious. With this recipe, you don’t need an oven, tandoor, or yeast. All you need are some simple ingredients and a little bit of time. So, the next time you’re craving some Indian bread, give this recipe a try. You won’t be disappointed!

