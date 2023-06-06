Aloo Katliyan Recipe: Cook with Farooq’s Delicious and Simple Recipe for Masaledar Aloo Ki Katlian (Potato Slices)

Masaledar Aloo Ki Katlian Recipe | Tasty & Easy Aloo Ki Katliyan | Aloo katli by Cook with Farooq

Introduction

Aloo ki katlian is a popular Pakistani dish made with potatoes. It is a simple yet flavorful dish that can be enjoyed as a side dish or as a main course. Masaledar Aloo Ki Katlian is a spicier version of the dish that is perfect for those who love a little heat in their food. In this article, we will be sharing the recipe for Masaledar Aloo Ki Katlian by Cook with Farooq.

Ingredients

4 medium-sized potatoes

2 tbsp oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions

Peel the potatoes and cut them into thin slices. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. When the cumin seeds start to splutter, add finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent. Add ginger paste and garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Add finely chopped tomatoes and sauté until they become soft and mushy. Add coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt to taste. Mix well. Add the sliced potatoes and mix well, making sure that all the slices are coated with the masala. Cover the pan and let the potatoes cook on low flame for 15-20 minutes or until they are soft and tender. Stir occasionally to prevent the potatoes from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Tips

You can adjust the spice level according to your taste.

You can add green chillies for extra heat.

Make sure to cut the potatoes into thin slices for even cooking.

Cover the pan while cooking to prevent the potatoes from drying out.

You can also add some peas or carrots to the dish for extra nutrition.

Conclusion

Masaledar Aloo Ki Katlian is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner. It is packed with flavor and spice, making it a favorite among those who love a little heat in their food. With this recipe by Cook with Farooq, you can easily make this dish at home and enjoy it with your family and friends. So, go ahead and give it a try!

Indian potato recipes Spicy potato dishes North Indian cuisine Quick and easy potato recipes Pakistani potato dishes

News Source : Cook With Farooq

Source Link :Masaledar Aloo Ki Katlian Recipe | Tasty & Easy Aloo Ki katliyan | Aloo katli by Cook with Farooq/