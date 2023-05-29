“aloo shimla mirch recipe”: Mehreen’s Recipe for Aloo Shimla Mirch

Introduction

Aloo Shimla mirch is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for any occasion. It is a popular dish in Indian households and is loved by people of all ages. This dish can be made with a few simple ingredients and can be prepared in no time. In this article, we will be sharing with you the recipe for Aloo Shimla mirch, along with step-by-step instructions on how to make it.

Ingredients

For this recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

3-4 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and diced into small pieces

2-3 medium-sized green bell peppers (Shimla mirch), diced into small pieces

1 large onion, finely chopped

1-2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds (jeera)

1 teaspoon coriander powder (dhania powder)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder (haldi powder)

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder (lal mirch powder)

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

Salt to taste

2-3 tablespoons oil

Instructions

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Let it splutter. Add finely chopped onions and green chillies and sauté until the onions turn translucent. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Add diced potatoes and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add diced green bell peppers and mix well. Add all the spices – coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, and salt to taste. Mix well. Cover the pan and let the vegetables cook on low flame for 10-12 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked through. Once the potatoes are cooked, remove the lid and sauté the vegetables for 2-3 minutes on high flame to give them a slightly charred taste. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with chapati, paratha or rice.

Conclusion

Aloo Shimla mirch is a simple yet delicious dish that can be made with just a few ingredients. It is a perfect side dish for any meal and can be enjoyed with chapati, paratha or rice. This recipe is easy to follow and can be made in no time. So next time you’re looking for a quick and tasty meal, give this recipe a try.

