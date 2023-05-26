“Aloo Tawa Sandwich Recipe”: How to Make Aloo Tawa Sandwich: A Delicious Recipe

Aloo Sandwich Recipe: A Delicious and Easy Recipe for Every Occasion

When it comes to making delicious sandwiches, the Aloo Sandwich recipe is a popular choice among many people. This sandwich is easy to make and is perfect for any occasion, whether it’s for a quick breakfast or a lunchbox snack. In this article, we will go through the step-by-step process of making an Aloo Sandwich recipe that is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Ingredients:

4 slices of bread

2 medium-sized potatoes

1 medium-sized onion

1 medium-sized tomato

1 green chili

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Butter or oil for frying

Instructions:

Step 1: Boil the Potatoes

The first step in making the Aloo Sandwich recipe is to boil the potatoes. Peel the potatoes and cut them into small cubes. Place them in a pot of boiling water and cook until they are soft. Drain the water and set the potatoes aside.

Step 2: Prepare the Filling

In a pan, heat some oil or butter and add cumin seeds. Once they start to splutter, add chopped onions and green chili. Saute until the onions turn golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a few seconds. Then add chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy.

Now add the boiled potatoes and mix well. Add coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt to taste. Mix well and cook for a few more minutes until the filling is well combined and fragrant.

Step 3: Assembling the Sandwich

Take two slices of bread and apply butter on one side of each slice. Place a generous amount of the filling on one slice and spread it evenly. Cover it with the other slice of bread, buttered side facing up.

Heat a pan or tawa and place the sandwich on it. Cook on medium heat until the bottom of the sandwich turns golden brown. Flip it over and cook until the other side is also golden brown and crispy.

Step 4: Serving the Sandwich

Once the sandwich is cooked, remove it from the pan and cut it into halves or quarters. Serve hot with tomato ketchup or green chutney.

Variations:

The Aloo Sandwich recipe can be customized according to your taste preferences. You can add chopped vegetables like capsicum, carrot, or peas to the filling. You can also add some grated cheese to make it more indulgent.

If you want to make it healthier, you can use whole wheat bread instead of white bread. You can also use olive oil instead of butter for frying.

Conclusion:

The Aloo Sandwich recipe is a simple yet delicious recipe that can be made in no time. It is a great option for breakfast, lunch, or as a snack. With a few variations, you can make it more interesting and cater to your taste buds. So go ahead and try this recipe and enjoy the flavors of the Aloo Sandwich.

