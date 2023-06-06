Alpine, Texas: Chris Jones Found Dead, Obituary Released

Chris Jones, Beloved Alpine Resident Found Dead at 42 Years Old

Alpine, Texas – The community of Alpine is mourning the loss of Chris Jones, a 42-year-old resident who was reported missing several days ago. Sadly, his body was discovered in a remote area just outside of town.

Chris was born on January 18th, 1979, in Dallas, Texas, to his parents, John and Mary Jones. He grew up in Alpine and attended Alpine High School, where he was a star athlete. After graduation, he attended Texas Tech University, where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

Chris was a beloved member of the Alpine community, known for his kindness, generosity, and love of the outdoors. He was an avid hiker and spent much of his free time exploring the mountains and canyons surrounding Alpine.

His sudden and tragic passing has left his family and friends in shock and disbelief. Chris will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at the First Baptist Church of Alpine on Friday, August 20th, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alpine Mountain Rescue Team, an organization that Chris supported and volunteered with for many years.

