ALS awareness: London Family Raises Awareness for ALS, One Year After Diagnosis

A Family’s Journey with ALS: Spreading Awareness and Raising Funds

Introduction

ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a rare neurological disease that affects the brain and spinal cord’s ability to communicate with muscles, leading to death. The disease affects between 2,500 and 3,000 Canadians, and there is no known cure. This article tells the story of Catherine Brown and her family’s journey with ALS, their efforts to spread awareness, and raise funds to support research and patients.

The Roller Coaster of Emotions

Catherine Brown describes her family’s life as a roller coaster of emotions after her husband Matt was diagnosed with ALS last year. The past year has been challenging for the family as they watched Matt continually lose the use of his arms and legs, becoming more dependent. Catherine says it feels like a constant grieving process. However, the challenges have brought the family closer together, and the support of friends and family has been uplifting.

Spreading Awareness

To help spread awareness, Catherine and Matt’s youngest son Colin organized a fundraising walk at Louise Arbour French Immersion Public School in London on June 1. Colin, who is in grade 8, had difficulty accepting his father’s diagnosis last year. However, over time in the summer, he started asking Matt questions and opening up. Now, in addition to the fundraiser and information session, Colin wrote a paper about ALS, which his father uses to spread awareness of his condition.

Simone Fraser, a teacher at Louise Arbour, was instrumental in organizing the event despite the short notice. She says June is a busy month for schools, but her colleagues and administration have been supportive of their efforts to bring attention to the disease. They are hoping to raise $1,500 for research and provide support for patients, including expensive equipment.

Raising Funds

Sheila Dorsch, the ALS Society of Canada’s regional manager, says Colin’s passion for advocacy around this disease has propelled him forward, and it’s incredible to be part of this journey with them. Dorsch will be answering questions about ALS after Colin’s presentation at Louise Arbour French Immersion. For public speaking to be one of his worst nightmares and seeing him putting that aside to advocate for his dad has been inspiring.

Conclusion

Catherine Brown and her family’s journey with ALS is a story of courage, resilience, and determination. Despite the challenges, they have come together to spread awareness and raise funds for research and support for patients. Their efforts are a testament to the power of community and the human spirit. The fight against ALS may be ongoing, but with the support of people like Catherine, Matt, and Colin, we can make a difference.

