Alteration: Argument over parked car sparked fatal mass shooting in Annapolis. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

New details have emerged about the mass shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, that left three men dead and three others injured. The incident began with a dispute over a parked car, according to court documents. Charles Robert Smith, 43, allegedly shot and killed Mario Mireles Ruiz and Christian Segovia after a verbal argument that became physical. He then retrieved a rifle and fired at others who had rushed to help, killing Nicholas Mireles. Smith has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and assault. Police are not ruling out the possibility that the shooting was a hate crime.

Annapolis shooting Gun violence Argument turned deadly Parking dispute Tragedy in Annapolis

News Source : Ariana Baio and Rachel Sharp

Source Link :Annapolis mass shooting that left three dead began with argument over a parked car/