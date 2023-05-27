“Altercation between suspect and victim turns violent in ‘disturbance'”

“Altercation between suspect and victim turns violent in ‘disturbance'”

Posted on May 27, 2023

“altercation between victim and suspect” : Victim and suspect in altercation that turned violent

The incident initially started as a disturbance, but quickly escalated into a confrontation between the suspect and the victim. A photo of the scene can be viewed at https://s.hdnux.com/photos/01/33/04/51/23874172/3/rawImage.jpg.

News Source : Caroline Tien

  1. Fatal shooting victim identification
  2. Circular Avenue shooting investigation
  3. Waterbury police crime update
  4. Homicide case updates
  5. Tragic shooting incident updates
Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply