“Alternative Internal Doors”: Top Replacement Options for Crittall-Style Internal Doors

Crittall-Style Doors: The Iconic Look for Your Interior

Crittall-style doors and windows have been popular for over a century. Originating in the 1880s from the Crittall Windows Company in Braintree, Essex, these black steel-framed doors and windows have become a hallmark of sleek and modern interiors. However, genuine Crittall interior doors come at a high price point of £2,700 per square foot, which has led many to seek out alternatives.

A Brief History of Crittall-Style Doors and Windows

After Frances Berrington Crittall bought the Bank Street ironmongery, he developed the company into what eventually became Crittall Windows Limited. The famous windows were put into production in 1889 and eventually expanded to interior doors and all kinds of other designs. Originally used in factories, warehouses, and other industrial buildings, Crittall-style doors and windows have become popular in spaces that are inspired by the industrial look. To this day, the company’s headquarters is still located in Braintree, Essex, and continues to manufacture the iconic black steel frames for customers all over the world.

Why People Want an Alternative to Crittall Interior Doors

While Crittall-style doors work with a wide range of interior designs and building types, there are a few downsides to getting genuine Crittall interior doors. First, they’re expensive at £2,700 per square foot. Second, they have long lead times compared to other manufacturers. Third, the steel frames are known to collect condensation and develop rust over time, which is especially unfortunate given their relatively high cost. These considerations have led many to seek out an alternative to Crittall interior doors.

Comparing Steel to Aluminum Frames

While some people feel the need to stick with steel frames since they’re more “authentic,” they should also consider the cost factor. Even if they aren’t ordering from Crittall Windows Limited, other manufacturers of Crittall-style interior doors will charge more for steel compared to aluminum. The material is simply more costly, and since it’s heavier, transportation will cost more too. On the plus side, modern steel-framed windows are often galvanized to fight rust. A common technique involves galvanizing the frames by dipping them into the appropriate mix of chemicals, then applying a powdered polyester coating for extra protection.

Manufacturers who make aluminum-framed interior doors may also offer special features, such as a special thermal coating for the glass panes, or high-security locks. Aluminum-framed interior doors are also more customizable with enhanced thermal properties, lightweight, and require less maintenance since aluminum doesn’t rust.

Benefits of Crittall-Style Interior Doors

Crittall-style interior doors create a brighter, more open interior space with natural sunlight and provide the iconic look of Crittall interior doors. They are suitable for renovation of heritage sites, where third-party approval may be required, and have multiple hardware options available. They are perfect for Art Deco, Georgian, Victorian, or heritage projects and great for modern or minimalist projects. Crittall-style interior doors are suitable for French doors or internal glass partitions.

Why Crittall-Style Doors and Windows Have Stood the Test of Time

Crittall-style doors and windows have stood the test of time due to their ability to adapt and offer new features over the years. From the robust frames in industrial spaces to the slim frames of more minimalist interiors, Crittall-style doors can enhance a wide variety of homes, offices, and more. Even though these doors and windows still follow the same concept, their look can also be updated to subtly follow different styles.

In conclusion, Crittall-style doors and windows offer a sleek and modern look for any interior. While genuine Crittall interior doors come at a high price point, there are alternative options available that look just as sleek and cost less. Whether you choose steel or aluminum frames, Crittall-style interior doors offer a timeless and iconic look that will enhance any space.

News Source : Construction Review Online

Source Link :Best Alternative to Crittall-Style Internal Doors/