Alternative Pride Manchester: Greater Manchester hosts alternative Pride events

Greater Manchester Celebrates Equality and Inclusivity with Alternative Pride Events

While the world-famous Manchester Pride takes place on the late-August Bank Holiday Weekend, Greater Manchester reinforces its deep history of pioneering inclusivity and progressiveness with an enormous selection of local festivals throughout the summer, all in celebration of equality, acceptance and the tireless work of LGBT+ people around the region.

June: Pride Month

The official worldwide Pride Month of June kicks off the summer season of Pride events in Manchester. The city’s iconic Gay Village becomes a hub of activity, with live music, drag performances, and club nights taking place throughout the month. Keep an eye out for the huge rainbow flags adorning the streets and buildings, as well as the many pride-themed events happening all around town.

July: Sparkle Weekend

Sparkle Weekend is a unique event that celebrates the transgender community in Manchester. It’s the largest free event of its kind in the world, and it takes place in Sackville Gardens, in the heart of Manchester’s Gay Village. The weekend features live music, a market area, and a range of activities and workshops designed to promote inclusivity and understanding of the trans community. It’s a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the transgender experience and celebrate the diversity of the LGBT+ community.

August: Manchester Pride Fringe Festival

The Manchester Pride Fringe Festival takes place in the weeks leading up to the main Manchester Pride event. It’s a chance for local businesses, community groups, and performers to showcase their talents and celebrate diversity in the lead-up to the big weekend. There are countless events happening throughout the city, from cabaret shows to film screenings to art exhibitions. It’s the perfect way to get into the Pride spirit and support the local LGBT+ community.

August: The Big Weekend

The Big Weekend is the highlight of Manchester’s Pride season. It’s a three-day extravaganza of music, dance, and celebration, featuring some of the biggest names in pop music alongside local acts and performers. The main event takes place in Manchester’s Gay Village, which is transformed into a rainbow-coloured party zone for the weekend. There are also a range of activities and events taking place across the city, including a parade through the streets of Manchester on the Saturday afternoon. The Big Weekend is a truly unforgettable experience that celebrates the diversity and inclusivity of the LGBT+ community in Manchester.

Conclusion

Manchester has a long and proud history of championing equality and inclusivity, and the city’s summer season of Pride events is a testament to this legacy. From the official worldwide Pride Month of June to the end of August, there are countless alternative and local Pride events happening around Manchester, each celebrating the diversity and resilience of the LGBT+ community. Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor to the city, these events offer a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the LGBT+ experience and celebrate the tireless work of LGBT+ people around the region.

News Source : Manchester Wire

Source Link :Alternative Pride events around Greater Manchester/