Although I don’t desire anyone’s demise, I anticipate reading specific individuals’ obituaries.

I Don’t Wish Death on Anyone, but There are Some People’s Obituaries I Look Forward to Reading

It’s a common saying that we should never wish death upon anyone. And I completely agree with that notion. However, there are some people in this world whose lives and actions have caused so much pain and suffering that it’s hard not to feel some sense of relief when we hear of their passing.

The Criminals

For me, the first group of people whose obituaries I might look forward to reading are the criminals. These are the individuals who have caused so much harm to others through their violent and illegal actions. These are the ones who have robbed people of their belongings, or worse, their lives.

When I hear that a notorious criminal has died, I can’t help but feel a sense of relief that they will no longer be able to cause harm to others. I know that their death will not bring back their victims or undo the damage they have caused, but it’s a small comfort to know that they are no longer a threat to society.

The Hypocrites

Another group of people whose obituaries I might look forward to reading are the hypocrites. These are the ones who preach one thing but do another. They are the politicians who claim to care about the people but only care about their own interests. They are the religious leaders who preach love and acceptance but promote hate and intolerance.

When a hypocrite dies, it’s a chance for us to reflect on the damage they have caused. It’s a reminder that we should always hold those in power accountable for their actions and not blindly follow their words.

The Bullies

Finally, there are the bullies. These are the people who have caused pain and suffering to others through their words and actions. They are the ones who have made others feel small and insignificant. They are the ones who have caused others to feel ashamed of who they are.

When a bully dies, it’s a chance for us to reflect on the damage they have caused. It’s a reminder that we should always stand up to bullies and not let them get away with their actions.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while I don’t wish death upon anyone, there are some people whose obituaries I might look forward to reading. These are the criminals, the hypocrites, and the bullies. Their deaths are a chance for us to reflect on the damage they have caused and to work towards creating a better world where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.

