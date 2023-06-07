Colton Sanchez : Alto man Colton Sanchez dies while cutting limbs from bucket truck

A man from Alto passed away on Tuesday afternoon while cutting limbs from a bucket truck. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released a statement stating that dispatch received a call for help from the 11000 block of FM 752 outside of Alto. First responders discovered an unconscious man who was transported to the hospital, where he was later declared dead. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Colton Sanchez. Reports indicate that Sanchez was working in the bucket truck cutting limbs when he became trapped between a limb and the bucket. KTRE owns the copyright to this article.

