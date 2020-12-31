Alto Reed Death -Dead – Obituary : Alto Reed. The Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band saxophonist has Died .
Rest in peace, Alto Reed. The Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band saxophonist has died after a battle with colon cancer at the age of 72. https://t.co/ljRv1YApgZ pic.twitter.com/2SY52tbchd
— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) December 31, 2020
