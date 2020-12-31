Alto Reed Death -Dead – Obituary : Alto Reed. The Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band saxophonist has Died .

By | December 31, 2020
0 Comment

Alto Reed. The Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band saxophonist has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.

Consequence of Sound @consequence Rest in peace, Alto Reed. The Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band saxophonist has died after a battle with colon cancer at the age of 72. http://cos.lv/Lokj50CXfUa

