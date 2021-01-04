Alto Reed Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alto Reed, iconic saxophonist from Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band has Died .
Alto Reed, iconic saxophonist from Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
I'm so sad to hear of the passing of Alto Reed, iconic saxophonist from Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band.
Hear Alto's work on one of my (many) favorite Seger songs, “Turn the Page” https://t.co/ZtOjclbtLb#RIP #AltoReed
5/16/1948 – 12/30/2020 pic.twitter.com/5Grd5bYPPj
— Marty M. Fahncke (@FawnKey) January 4, 2021
