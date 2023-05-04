“Alton shooting” : Teen killed in Alton shooting leads to charges against two individuals.

Two Charged in Fatal Shooting of Alton Teen

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon in Alton, Illinois, when a 15-year-old male was shot in the chest. Despite being transported to a local hospital by the Alton Fire Department, the victim ultimately died of his injuries. Two people have since been charged in the fatal shooting, but the victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford reported that the police responded to a report of the juvenile with a gunshot wound to the chest at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The department’s Criminal Investigation Division immediately began investigating the case, and several witnesses remained on the scene to provide formal statements. A search warrant was obtained for the residence, and evidence relating to the shooting was recovered.

During the investigation, the shooter was identified as a juvenile male who was taken into custody. An adult male identified as Marquan Knight, 19, fled the scene before police arrived and was sought as an additional person of interest. Knight, who was listed as homeless in Alton, was later contacted and taken into custody by detectives in the 2000 block of Central Avenue.

On May 1, Alton Police responded to the area of Main and Maxey streets for a report of several gunshots being fired. Officers recovered evidence of a firearm being discharged, but none of the involved parties were located. Statements obtained during the May 2 death investigation helped connect the two incidents.

On Wednesday, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of these cases and charged an unnamed juvenile male with involuntary manslaughter, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The juvenile is currently being held at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.

Knight has also been charged with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. Judge Ryan Jumper signed an arrest warrant for Knight and set bond at $100,000.

Alton Mayor David Goins expressed his condolences, calling the loss of anyone to gun violence tragic and especially devastating when it happens to someone so young. He also extended his thanks to the Alton Police Department for identifying and apprehending the suspect and bringing quick resolve to the senseless tragedy.

The Alton Police Department is continuing the investigation in conjunction with members of the Madison County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police. Chief Ford made a plea to the public to contact the police or safely turn over firearms to trusted authorities if they are aware of teenagers who are in possession of them. He hopes that tragedies like this will not continue to happen, and he offers his sincere condolences to the victim’s family.

