Alumna of Jack Britt High School, Sakinah Syed, Passes Away in Fayetteville NC

Sakinah Syed, Jack Britt High School Alumna, Passes Away

The community of Fayetteville, NC is mourning the loss of Sakinah Syed, a beloved alumna of Jack Britt High School. Syed passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, intelligence, and dedication.

During her time at Jack Britt High School, Syed was known for her academic achievements and her involvement in extracurricular activities. She was a member of the school’s debate team, student council, and National Honor Society. Her peers and teachers remember her as a leader who always went above and beyond to help others.

After graduating from Jack Britt High School, Syed went on to attend college and pursue a career in healthcare. She remained connected to her alma mater, volunteering her time to mentor current students and support school initiatives.

The news of Syed’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from the Fayetteville community. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

