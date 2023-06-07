Alumna of Simon Rivera HS in Brownsville TX, Nidia Ayala, Passes Away

Nidia Ayala, Simon Rivera HS Alumna from Brownsville TX, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nidia Ayala, a beloved alumna of Simon Rivera High School in Brownsville, Texas.

Nidia was a valued member of our school community, known for her dedication to academic excellence, her infectious smile, and her kind heart. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Nidia’s family and friends during this difficult time. We will continue to remember her legacy and the positive impact she had on our school.

