Nidia Ayala, Alumna of Simon Rivera High School in Brownsville, TX, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nidia Ayala, a beloved alumna of Simon Rivera High School in Brownsville, TX. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Nidia Ayala Brownsville TX obituary Simon Rivera HS alumni deaths Remembering Nidia Ayala Brownsville TX community mourns loss of Nidia Ayala Nidia Ayala legacy at Simon Rivera High School