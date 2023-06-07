Alumnus of Oklahoma State University, Julian Feikert from Keokuk IA, passes away in Mexico

Julian Feikert, Oklahoma State University Alumnus from Keokuk IA, Passes Away in Mexico

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Julian Feikert, an esteemed alumnus of Oklahoma State University and a resident of Keokuk IA. Julian passed away while in Mexico, leaving behind a legacy of academic and personal achievements.

Julian graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Business Administration and went on to have a successful career in the business world. He was known for his strong work ethic, his leadership skills, and his dedication to his community.

Julian will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Julian Feikert Keokuk IA Oklahoma State University Alumnus Julian Feikert death Julian Feikert Mexico Julian Feikert obituary