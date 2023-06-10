Alumnus of Our Lady of Good Counsel High, Akeem Hebron, Passes Away

Akeem Hebron, Our Lady of Good Counsel High Alumni, Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Akeem Hebron, a beloved alumni of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School. Akeem was a cherished member of our community and will be deeply missed.

We remember Akeem as a kind-hearted and spirited individual who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was passionate about his education, his friends, and his family. Akeem’s positive impact on those around him will be felt for years to come.

The Our Lady of Good Counsel High School community sends our condolences and prayers to Akeem’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Akeem.

Akeem Hebron obituary Our Lady of Good Counsel High School alumni mourns Akeem Hebron’s passing Remembering Akeem Hebron: OLGC High School’s former standout athlete Akeem Hebron’s legacy at OLGC High School OLGC High School community pays tribute to Akeem Hebron