Alva Beckham Death -Dead – Obituary : Alva “Gene” Beckham has Died .

By | December 9, 2020
Alva “Gene” Beckham has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

5NEWS @5NEWS REST IN PEACE: The face of a popular mural that oversees Fort Smith has died just days following his 94th birthday. Alva “Gene” Beckham worked at OK Foods for over 70 years – even taking time off to fight in World War II.

