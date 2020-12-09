Alva Beckham Death -Dead – Obituary : Alva “Gene” Beckham has Died .
Alva “Gene” Beckham has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
REST IN PEACE: The face of a popular mural that oversees Fort Smith has died just days following his 94th birthday. Alva "Gene" Beckham worked at OK Foods for over 70 years – even taking time off to fight in World War II. https://t.co/etFLtUgaSy
— 5NEWS (@5NEWS) December 9, 2020
5NEWS @5NEWS REST IN PEACE: The face of a popular mural that oversees Fort Smith has died just days following his 94th birthday. Alva “Gene” Beckham worked at OK Foods for over 70 years – even taking time off to fight in World War II.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.