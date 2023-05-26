Alvarez High School today : What we know

#AlvarezHighSchool #AHSeagles #EaglePride #AlvarezStrong #AHSAthletics

Reports have come in that something alarming occurred today at Alvarez High School. While we don’t have any confirmed information on what happened, there are rumors of a possible shooting or other serious incident. At this time, no casualties have been reported, but we’re monitoring the situation and will provide updates as more details become available.

As of now, this story is still in its early stages and more information is expected to emerge shortly. As the situation is constantly evolving, it is important to stay tuned for further updates and developments. We can expect to gather more details and gain a clearer understanding of the matter as time progresses.