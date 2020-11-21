Alvin Holmes Death -Dead : Former Alabama State Rep. Alvin Holmes has Died –

Former state Rep. Alvin Holmes, a major figure in state politics and the Civil Rights Movement, has passed away. He was 81.

I covered Alvin Holmes as a Montgomery reporter years ago. He was never at a loss for words. He was an important voice in Alabama https://t.co/vGSc4cklH6 — Liz Hurley (@lizhurleyWAFF) November 22, 2020

Tributes

One of these days, one of you journalists needs to tell the story of Rep Holmes, Governor Jim Folsom, Sec Ron Brown, the US Army and Mercedes Benz. A classic example of the danger of underestimating Alvin Holmes. There will never be another like him. — Dick Brewbaker (@dick_brewbaker) November 22, 2020

Tammy Irons wrote

Sorry to hear about Rep. Alvin Holmes. It was an honor to have served with Rep. Holmes.

Alabama Democrats wrote

“Representative Alvin Holmes was a great Democrat and a fighter. He stood on the frontlines of the fight for civil rights and was willing to sacrifice everything in his fight for justice for all. He not only had a long and distinguished career as a civil rights leader,

Josh Moon @Josh_Moon wrote

Alvin Holmes was probably the most hated man in Alabama politics for most of his 44-year career. Because he dared to call out racism in public and from a position of power.

John Merrill @JohnHMerrill wrote

I just learned that former State Rep. Alvin Holmes passed away today. I enjoyed the privilege of serving with him from 2010-14. There was never a dull moment whenever he was in the Chamber. I appreciated him for his candor & for his desire to work on behalf of his constituents!