Alvin Holmes Death -Dead : Former Alabama State Rep. Alvin Holmes has Died

By | November 22, 2020
Former state Rep. Alvin Holmes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

Former state Rep. Alvin Holmes, a major figure in state politics and the Civil Rights Movement, has passed away. He was 81.

” Josh Moon on Twitter: “BREAKING: Former state Rep. Alvin Holmes, a major figure in state politics and the Civil Rights Movement, has passed away. He was 81.”

Tributes 

Tammy Irons wrote 
Sorry to hear about Rep. Alvin Holmes. It was an honor to have served with Rep. Holmes.

Alabama Democrats wrote 
“Representative Alvin Holmes was a great Democrat and a fighter. He stood on the frontlines of the fight for civil rights and was willing to sacrifice everything in his fight for justice for all. He not only had a long and distinguished career as a civil rights leader,

Josh Moon @Josh_Moon wrote 

Alvin Holmes was probably the most hated man in Alabama politics for most of his 44-year career. Because he dared to call out racism in public and from a position of power.

John Merrill @JohnHMerrill wrote 

I just learned that former State Rep. Alvin Holmes passed away today. I enjoyed the privilege of serving with him from 2010-14. There was never a dull moment whenever he was in the Chamber. I appreciated him for his candor & for his desire to work on behalf of his constituents!

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

