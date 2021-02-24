Always looked forward to a conversation over a sharpening with this guy. Rest easy Laker 💙 https://t.co/uVnb4wSPcP

Eric Lake Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Eric Lake has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Always looked forward to a conversation over a sharpening with this guy. Rest easy Laker 💙 https://twitter.com/lincolnstars/status/1364315124656271362

The Stars community sends our condolences to the family and friends of Eric Lake, who passed away on February 20th. pic.twitter.com/WE6RiaPSBL — Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) February 23, 2021



