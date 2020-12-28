Alyssa Cavanaugh Death -Obituary – Dead : Four-time All-American and WKU Volleyball legend Alyssa Cavanaugh has Died , Cause of Death Unknown.

Four-time All-American and WKU Volleyball legend Alyssa Cavanaugh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 27. 2020.

WAVE 3 News 6 hrs · Four-time All-American and WKU Volleyball legend Alyssa Cavanaugh passed away Friday morning at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She was 24.

Meagan Coke is with Alyssa Marie Cavanaugh.

1 hr ·

Unfair doesn’t even touch it. The world lost such a light, a talent, and a fighter. The Cavanaugh’s are our people, and life is always happier, funnier, better with them. The loss of Alyssa is a pit in the stomach and hole in the heart. You are tremendous, Lyss. Miss and love you always.

WDRB news will be doing a tribute to Alyssa at 10pm tonight.

