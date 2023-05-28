Alzheimer’s diagnosis: How to Reach Out to a Long-Distance Friend with Tragic Alzheimer’s Diagnosis: Ask Amy

Honoring Friendships in the Face of Alzheimer’s and Making Wise Inheritance Decisions

In this week’s “Ask Amy” column, two readers seek advice on very different topics, but both touch on the importance of relationships and making wise decisions.

The first reader, “Left Behind,” writes about her close friend who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at a young age. She expresses her heartbreak at seeing her friend regress and struggles with how to maintain their relationship long distance. Amy’s advice is to visit her friend in person as soon as possible, bring photos to reminisce, and simply be present with gratitude. She also advises sending cards and postcards to express affection and gratitude, even if phone conversations become impossible. The key is to honor the friendship by holding her hand through this journey.

The second reader, “Grateful Grandchild,” is almost 30 and has grandparents in their 80s who have told her they will leave her money in their will. She is considering asking for her inheritance ahead of their passing to finance her desire to travel for several months. Amy advises considering factors such as grandparents’ health, future needs, and willingness to be manipulated. She also suggests lining up financing that doesn’t involve grandparents and shifting values toward giving more as one matures.

Amy also shares a reader’s comment, “Dog Lover,” who suggests a good and safe kennel as the answer for a friend who always brings her three dogs along when she is a houseguest. Amy agrees that separation between dogs and humans is vital and should be planned for in advance.

As part of the ongoing conversation about human behavior and its consequences, Amy invites readers to share their stories of how things turned out after seeking her advice. She welcomes the opportunity to be back in touch and continue the conversation.

In conclusion, these two letters remind us of the importance of honoring friendships and making wise decisions. Alzheimer’s can be a heartbreaking journey, but being present and expressing gratitude can help maintain the relationship. Inheritance decisions should be carefully considered, taking into account the needs of grandparents and the values of giving more as one matures. And for dog lovers, planning for separation is vital for the well-being of both dogs and humans.

