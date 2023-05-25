Alzheimer’s Fund: Quincy Firefighters Donate $8,400 to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund

IAFF Local 792 Delivers Donations to Support Research of Alzheimer’s Disease

The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 792 in Quincy, Massachusetts, has presented Cure Alzheimer’s Fund with a contribution of $8,400 to Alzheimer’s disease research. The donation resulted from a hockey event and a local bowling fundraiser in Quincy.

First Responders’ Generosity and Spirit

“These first responders are on the front lines every day keeping us safe and still manage to enthusiastically find ways to contribute even more,” said Tim Armour, CEO of Cure Alzheimer’s Fund. “Their generosity and spirit are extraordinary, and we are so grateful to the Quincy Firefighters for their heroic efforts and dedication to the community.”

Sixth Year of Fundraising

This was the sixth year that IAFF Local 792 held a fundraiser at Olindy’s bowling in Quincy, with all proceeds benefiting Cure Alzheimer’s Fund. Firefighters and supporters took to the candlepin lanes to raise more than $7,400 for research.

The Quincy Fire Department Hockey Team won their division in the Boston Bruins Bfit Challenge, an event for first responders and military members to raise funds for first responder charities. The team chose to donate its $1,000 in winnings to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.

Fighting Alzheimer’s Disease

“We decided that we needed to put our efforts into fighting Alzheimer’s,” said Lt. Blight. “In our day-to-day emergency response, we saw so many in our community and in our own brotherhood touched by this disease. Firefighting takes teamwork to be successful, and [we] were looking for an organization that mirrored that. The people of the CureAlz are a team. They care, they are committed, they support us in our fundraising efforts and we are happy to have become a part of their team since 2016,” he said. To date, the group has donated nearly $46,000 to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund for research.

Cure Alzheimer’s Fund

Cure Alzheimer’s Fund is a non-profit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow, or reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer’s Fund has contributed $172 million to research, and its funded initiatives have been responsible for several key breakthroughs – including the groundbreaking “Alzheimer’s in a Dish” study.

With 100 percent of donations going directly to research, Cure Alzheimer’s has been able to support some of the best scientific minds in the field of Alzheimer’s research. For more information, please visit Cure Alzheimer’s Fund at http://www.curealz.org/.

Conclusion

IAFF Local 792’s fundraising efforts for Cure Alzheimer’s Fund exemplify the dedication and commitment of first responders to their communities. Their contributions to Alzheimer’s disease research are essential in finding a cure for this debilitating disease. The generosity of donors like IAFF Local 792 enables Cure Alzheimer’s Fund to continue funding groundbreaking research and to support the best scientific minds in the field. Together, we can find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and improve the lives of millions of people affected by it.

News Source : PRNewswire

Source Link :Cure Alzheimer’s Fund Receives $8,400 From Quincy Firefighters/